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Episode#34 - Military Toxic Exposure BurnPits 360 & Newborns being Poison
The AlphaWarrior Show
The AlphaWarrior Show
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61 views • April 12, 2022
LIVE Wednesday @ 7PM(PST)/10PM(EST)

As a combat veteran of Iraq (2003) and knowing the horrific breathing conditions of these burn pits, I am proud to help BurnPits 360 have a voice for my audience. Politicians have turned their backs on veterans, large Veteran in name only organizations have turned their backs on Veterans and now BurnPits 360 & GruntStyle are asking for your help in the the fight. Tune in and see what they you to do to help veterans who have had toxic exposure and have no help. Special Guest Tim Jensen & Will Wisner join Alpha in the first half of Episode#34.

In the 2nd half of the show, Special Guest Nurse Kimberly Kopetseg tells the horrific truth of the poison being given to New Borns who "test" positive for Covid. The attacks on our children continue and Kimberly is fighting back!!

SPONSERS & ADVERTISERS:

MYPILLOW (MIKE LINDELL):
Receive a FREE gift using promo code: ALPHA
https://www.mypillow.com/alpha

Or Call 1-800-655-7135 Promo Code: ALPHA

https://www.patreon.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow

WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/

SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:

GRUNT STYLE/BURNPIT 360-

Www.gruntstylefoundation.org

Www.gaslightingthewarfighter.com

Call to action is to contact your senators and ask them to support the PACT Act that is currently in the US Senate. They can download a “Dear Colleague” letter on the gaslighting website under the resources section, as well as download a lobby guide that does a great job of explaining the overall issue and what is being done.

We will be in Wilmington, NC at noon on the 14th to deliver these letters to Sen. Burr’s office. We’d love as many that can come out and join us to do so! The address is:

201 N Front St, Wilmington, NC 28401

To FIND NURSE KIMBERLY KOPETSEG-
Facebook: Kimberly Kopetseg

Instagram: Nurse Kim Hawaii/Kimberly Kopetseg

My 2 Telegram groups:

https://t.me/HawaiiFreedomFighters

https://t.me/LoveHealsEverything

MUSIC PRESHOW PLAYLIST (EP.34):

Walk This Way - Aerosmith 3:42 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4B_UYYPb-Gk
All Star - Smash Mouth 3:21 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_jWHffIx5E
Two Princes - Spin Mouth 4:17 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsdy_rct6uo
When I Come Around Green Day 2:58 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8dh9gDzmz8
All that She Wants (ReMAstered) - Ace of Base 3:31 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d73tiBBzvFM
Return of the Mack - Mark Morrison 3:33 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uB1D9wWxd2w

SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:

WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow

CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]

SUPPORT:

To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.

GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna

SPECIAL THANKS:

It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.

The fight is not over, but together we will win.

Respectfully,

Alfredo “Alpha” Luna

Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate
Keywords
veteransagent orangecovid19remdesivirnewbornskimberly kopetsegburnpits 360gruntstyletim jensen
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