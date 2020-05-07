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Roll Up Your Sleeve America! The Swine Flu Fraud of '76
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32 views • May 07, 2020
The CBS 60 Minutes report the mainstream news media wants you to forget. This version, edited by Darrin McBreen, includes classic public service announcements (PSAs) funded by our government to persuade the American people to accept the jab.
Banned.video
Infowars.com
@FreeSpeechIW
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TFJnxACRkRGJ/
Banned.video
Infowars.com
@FreeSpeechIW
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TFJnxACRkRGJ/
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