© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID-19 - A Second Opinion: 1. Presentations - TIME INDEX OF SPEAKERS IN NOTES BELOW
Follow
0
Share
Report
110 views • January 26, 2022
COVID-19: A Second Opinion - Convened by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson
Video Source --> https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html
Part 1: Presentations
Video Time Index
0 Introduction by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (Wisconsin)
Summary of Covid experience. The need for a “second opinion” by qualified experts
Opposing views invited. Format for presentations, discussion, and questions.
10:00 Dr. Peter McCullough Four Pillars of Pandemic Control - Early Treatment would save 85%
16:40 Dr. Ryan Cole - Mayo-Trained Pathologist - Out-patient Treatment
20:30 Dr. Harvey Rich, M.D, Ph. D. - Highly-cited Epidemiologist - HCQ & Ivermectin
27:06 Dr. Pierre Kory - REMARKABLE STUDIES BURIED - India, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Japan
37:50 Dr. Richard Urso - Former Chief of Orbital Oncology at M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
Why haven’t more doctors developed protocol and treated COVID-19 patients?
46:37 How many in this room have had Covid-19? How many have experienced censorship or intimidation?
47:43 Christiana Parks, PhD - Spike Protein and African American Distinctives - One size does not fit all!
African Americans die at twice the rate - mostly in the hospital. Her father just died in the hospital.
53:14 Dr. Mary Bowden - ENT, double-certified - Monoclonal Antibodies - Hospitals refuse doctor’s orders
58:14 Dr. Harpal Mangat - Treated over 1000 Covid patients with good results
1:00:03 Dr. Paul Marik - Omicron - REMDESIVIR removed from study due to toxicity - Dec. 12, 2019 Study in JAMA - Changed study end-point - Bogus endpoint - Remdesivir increases the risk of death and renal failure. Federal Gov’t gives a 20% bonus to hospitals to prescribe toxic, expensive drug.
1:09:54 Dr. Aaron Kheriaty - Medical ethics ignored by our healthcare system - 40% increase in mortality in last year. Free and informed medical consent abandoned. Common good argument falls apart. Natural immunity.
Transparency. Undefined state of emergency. Censorship, Loss of civil liberty. Assumption of emergency powers with checks and balances.
1:16:42 Dr. Robert Malone - President of International Alliance of Physicians and Medical Scientists (17,000+ members) - Original inventor of mRNA technology and more. The vaccines do not prevent infection or its spread, have poor durability, are not effective with the current strain, and are unsafe. Children should not be given them.
1;23:00 Dr. David Wiseman - The Vaccines are not what we are told they are!
1:28:51 Dr. Christiana Parks - concludes presentation on vaccines - Black Americans have significant differing immune responses that will not fit in one size fits all. Whistleblower William Thompson confessed that the CDC manipulated the MMR CDC study indicating increased autism for black boys on the standard schedule.
1:33:08 Dr. Jay Bhattacharya - Alternative to the lockdown response and its destructive results - https://gbdeclaration.org
Alternative was better initially. There are even better measures now.
It has been revealed in emails that Drs. Fauci and Collins tried to destroy the influence of the Great Barrington Declaration.
1:41:33 END OF OPENING PRESENTATIONS. OPEN DISCUSSION IN THE FOLLOWING SECTION
https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/2022/1/video-release-sen-ron-johnson-covid-19-a-second-opinion-panel-garners-over-800-000-views-in-24-hours
Video Source --> https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html
Part 1: Presentations
Video Time Index
0 Introduction by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (Wisconsin)
Summary of Covid experience. The need for a “second opinion” by qualified experts
Opposing views invited. Format for presentations, discussion, and questions.
10:00 Dr. Peter McCullough Four Pillars of Pandemic Control - Early Treatment would save 85%
16:40 Dr. Ryan Cole - Mayo-Trained Pathologist - Out-patient Treatment
20:30 Dr. Harvey Rich, M.D, Ph. D. - Highly-cited Epidemiologist - HCQ & Ivermectin
27:06 Dr. Pierre Kory - REMARKABLE STUDIES BURIED - India, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Japan
37:50 Dr. Richard Urso - Former Chief of Orbital Oncology at M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
Why haven’t more doctors developed protocol and treated COVID-19 patients?
46:37 How many in this room have had Covid-19? How many have experienced censorship or intimidation?
47:43 Christiana Parks, PhD - Spike Protein and African American Distinctives - One size does not fit all!
African Americans die at twice the rate - mostly in the hospital. Her father just died in the hospital.
53:14 Dr. Mary Bowden - ENT, double-certified - Monoclonal Antibodies - Hospitals refuse doctor’s orders
58:14 Dr. Harpal Mangat - Treated over 1000 Covid patients with good results
1:00:03 Dr. Paul Marik - Omicron - REMDESIVIR removed from study due to toxicity - Dec. 12, 2019 Study in JAMA - Changed study end-point - Bogus endpoint - Remdesivir increases the risk of death and renal failure. Federal Gov’t gives a 20% bonus to hospitals to prescribe toxic, expensive drug.
1:09:54 Dr. Aaron Kheriaty - Medical ethics ignored by our healthcare system - 40% increase in mortality in last year. Free and informed medical consent abandoned. Common good argument falls apart. Natural immunity.
Transparency. Undefined state of emergency. Censorship, Loss of civil liberty. Assumption of emergency powers with checks and balances.
1:16:42 Dr. Robert Malone - President of International Alliance of Physicians and Medical Scientists (17,000+ members) - Original inventor of mRNA technology and more. The vaccines do not prevent infection or its spread, have poor durability, are not effective with the current strain, and are unsafe. Children should not be given them.
1;23:00 Dr. David Wiseman - The Vaccines are not what we are told they are!
1:28:51 Dr. Christiana Parks - concludes presentation on vaccines - Black Americans have significant differing immune responses that will not fit in one size fits all. Whistleblower William Thompson confessed that the CDC manipulated the MMR CDC study indicating increased autism for black boys on the standard schedule.
1:33:08 Dr. Jay Bhattacharya - Alternative to the lockdown response and its destructive results - https://gbdeclaration.org
Alternative was better initially. There are even better measures now.
It has been revealed in emails that Drs. Fauci and Collins tried to destroy the influence of the Great Barrington Declaration.
1:41:33 END OF OPENING PRESENTATIONS. OPEN DISCUSSION IN THE FOLLOWING SECTION
https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/2022/1/video-release-sen-ron-johnson-covid-19-a-second-opinion-panel-garners-over-800-000-views-in-24-hours
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.