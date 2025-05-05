Keeping Memories and Lessons Learned Alive After Mission Trip Experience - Patric Knaak

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The mark of a Christian of charity is the degree of their dependence on the Father, according to Serge, a mission ministry devoted to reaching people worldwide with the Gospel of Christ. Patric Knaak is the deputy director of mission at Serge, and he is also the author of Life Changing Mission: Devotions for Your Short-Term Trip and On Mission: Devotions for Your Short-Term Trip. He’s a veteran of nearly one dozen mission trips, and shares how he uses the unique opportunities he experienced amid his travels, to talk to people about Jesus from around the world. “We need Jesus like we need oxygen,” he says. He also talks about ways that missionaries can keep the lessons they learned alive at home even after returning from the field. Patric shares the key to keeping that spirit alive isn’t about discipline or resolutions - it’s about connecting day by day, and minute by minute with Jesus.
TAKEAWAYS
God uses weak and fallen people to accomplish His purposes
Everybody makes mistakes, and your job is simply to point people to Christ, not be perfect
We can’t go a moment without the saving grace of Jesus Christ, and you can live out the values and spirit of the mission field even at home
A mission trip puts you on the front lines of the world and draws you back to Christ
