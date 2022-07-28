Tucker Carlson: There Is Nothing Scarier Than This

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Tucker Carlson:
Jul 27, 2022 WARNING—Graphic footage: Fox News host Tucker Carlson voices his concerns about the FBI's treatment of the Hunter Biden case compared to the treatment of Trump over January 6 on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
https://youtu.be/cFm_Q1kCXlw