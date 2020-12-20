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Energy Update, 1st Quarter 2021 Oracle Consciousness Reading By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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26 views • December 20, 2020
What's in store for the world during the 1st Quarter of 2021? Can anyone say...transitions! Whew, and oh my stars. So much going on, but it's all to be expected when you sign up for the rollercoaster ride called, Earth. Yes, we all signed up. 😉 LOL! But, find out how to best navigate these shifts with grace and ease with my 2021 1st Quarter Oracle Consciousness Intuitive Reading. In this Energy Update, I'll be using my own creation of my ever-so accurate and trusted Magical Dimensions Oracle Deck in a free-form intuitive read for 2021, as well as a bit of a wrap-up for 2020. Galactic Love, Happy Holidays, and Happy New Year to All! 💜 Lightstar

🎵 Music Activation 444 By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-activation

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JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK:
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LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:
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🎵 (Music Activation 444) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-activation
Keywords
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