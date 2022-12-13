Take Control of Your Life - we talk with Australasia’s Passion Provocateur, Charles Kovess





I interviewed Australasia’s Passion Provocateur, Charles Kovess, a few days ago which will be shared in the first hour of the Live With Your Brain Turned On show on Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022. Charles goes into detail about one of his passions, making people aware of one of the most useful and productive crops, industrial hemp, to make people free and self-sustaining. Come and find out more about Charles.

More About Charles Kovess

https://charleskovess.com/about-charles/

Charles Kovess gained his Master of Laws from Monash University in 1980. After six years of practice he established his own law firm which subsequently merged with Barker Gosling, a national law firm. Charles was Head of the Commercial Law Department.

Charles has been a director of both public and private companies.

After practising law successfully for 20 years left the law in June 1993 to pursue his passion for increasing passion! He believes that accessing and harnessing passion is the fundamental key to leadership and business success in changing and challenging times.

Charles graduated from the Business School for Entrepreneurs in Hawaii, co-facilitated by Robert Kyosaki in August 1993. This Course reinforced the accelerated learning methodologies that Charles uses in his keynote presentations, seminar and workshop programs.

Charles is not only passionate about business: he loves sport. He is now competing in his 34th consecutive season in triathlons, he has completed the Ironman Triathlon, he has run 9 marathons.

His first book, “Passionate People Produce”, was published in October 1997. It was a best-seller and is now updated, revised and published in the USA, UK and Canada. His second book, “Passionate Performance”, was released in March 2000, and is now in its third reprint. Charles is the co-author of “The 7 Heavenly Virtues of Leadership”, published in July 2003, by McGraw-Hill Australia.

Charles hosts 3 international meetings per week.

Recent podcasts by Charles

Why do good people sell out their values for money?

25 min

https://rumble.com/v1yumr8-why-do-good-people-sell-out-their-values-for-money.html

The Sword of Truth, and why you must use it!

25 min

https://rumble.com/v1qvat0-the-sword-of-truth-and-why-you-must-use-it.html

Links to organizations mentioned by Charles

GENI

http://www.geni.org/index.html

TEXTILE & COMPOSITE INDUSTRIES PTY LTD

https://textilecomposite.industries/

