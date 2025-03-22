⛏Another look: 'Operation Potok', made it possible to collapse the AFU defenses in Kursk Oblast - an example of a high level of engineering

Another great English subtitled video, about this great operation. A unit of 800 Russian soldiers walked several miles through an empty gas pipeline to infiltrate Ukrainian positions. March 8-9th.

⛏Operation Potok, which made it possible to collapse the AFU defenses in Kursk Oblast, will be remembered as an example of a high level of engineering preparation. The most important part of the operation was not only creating the entrance to the tunnel, but also ensuring its complete secrecy, which required subtle and coordinated work.

@Military Chronicle

@Slavyangrad

Here's RT's article with details about it:

https://www.rt.com/russia/614017-we-burst-out-unexpectedly-like-demons/

