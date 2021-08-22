Dr. David Martin Reveals To Dr. Reiner Fuellmich The Truth, The History & The Real Purpose Of How & Why Covid-19 Was Created

IMPORTANT: Watch this lengthy and detailed report about the truth of how Covid-19 was developed long ago as well as the vaccines for it. This whole Covid virus scam has all been done for money $$$$$$$$. I think most of us already knew this but we didn't know how many years back this evil corruption went. Well, set yourself down with plenty of time to take in all the horrible facts about this plandemic and its evil designs on all the people of the world. It is VERY important that you share this video widely with everyone you can including those who have taken the vaccine and especially to those who are thinking about taking this poisonous vaccine.