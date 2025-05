"A CHALLENGE TO THE QUEEN" A HARRIS PROTOCOL RO4 THE WHITE HOUSE [PROPHECY]

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

#usa #kamala #obama WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work, it is appreciated. Kindly use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to reply. If using PayPal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account, not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using purchase protection on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure, especially if you sent in the past, please check the format of your gift on the PP receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.





Please use *only* "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com





YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice





TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog





SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice





----------------------------------------------------------------------

PROPHECIES REFERENCED IN THIS VIDEO:





THE CITIZEN CHILD: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/10/04/the-citizen-child-and-other-prophecies-september-28-2022/

THE PROBLEM OF CONTINUITY: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Lb_zpVmlY1g

SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST: https://rumble.com/vphne9





KAMALA HARRIS & THE BEAST, PT 1: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/10/29/kamala-harris-the-beast-october-8-2022/

KAMALA HARRIS & THE BEAST, PT 2: https://youtube.com/watch?v=7_8VWd6QAYQ

TWO MORE GOOD YEARS - AN INTRODUCTION: https://youtube.com/watch?v=tiSlnfDkjRI

TWO MORE GOOD YEARS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/10/20/two-more-good-years-prayer-call-october-5-2022/

READY PLAYER ONE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/10/18/ready-player-one-october-14-2022/

CAMEO: https://youtube.com/watch?v=hHa43LCU8GE





KING CYRUS & KING SAUL: IDOLATRY OF A NATION: https://youtube.com/watch?v=lj2weSBhJos





THE 44 HONEYCOMB & BOKEH: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/28/the-44-honeycomb-bokeh-march-26-2020/

COMMUNISM IN AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/10/31/17085/

PRESIDENTS DIE PROPHECY: https://youtube.com/watch?v=BBvVngknzE8

THE WOMAN AND THE BOTTOMLESS PIT: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/08/the-woman-and-the-bottomless-pit-april-15-2021/