Stop Living Low—You’re Seated High Above! | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ​

You're a citizen of heaven, an ambassador for God on Earth. In this video, you’ll see how to shift your focus from earthly worries to heavenly realities—joined to the Lord, one Spirit, and seated with Christ in heavenly places. Let the Spirit of resurrection empower your daily life as you walk in your divine identity, release heaven’s blessings to the nations, and laugh at the devil from your rightful position in Him.
Stop Living Low—You’re Seated High Above!
Prophetic Time | 20 October 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries @BerachahPropheticMinistries
Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)
https://youtube.com/live/-3DnmUL-d0I
Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)
https://youtube.com/live/eODdaJKZhi4
Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)
https://youtube.com/live/k6jOgnxFrO8
Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)
https://youtube.com/live/32_UTq5uzbs
Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)
https://youtube.com/live/a9y0qBV70_I
