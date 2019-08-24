Man Red Flagged For SHARING A Meme! Media & FBI Celebrate Stopping A Mass Shooting - 1608-6P

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“What I understand is that he didn’t make any comments on Facebook, but there may have been other memes, as they call them, that he might have reposted.” Attorney Darnell Crosland
GUEST Alex Newman is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author, and consultant. In addition to serving as president of Liberty Sentinel Media, Inc, he has written for a wide array of publications in the United States and abroad. His work has been featured at Drudge, Breitbart, Fox News, and many other outlets. And his writing has been published in major newspapers across America. In addition, Alex has authored and co-authored several books. One of his major works was an exposé of government schools with Dr. Samuel Blumenfeld called Crimes of the Educators published by WND Books. He is also a Leadership Fellow at the James Madison Institute, Florida’s premier free-market think tank. Alex serves as editor of G. Edward Griffin’s Red Pill University. For the last seven years, Alex has also been teaching advanced economics to some of America’s brightest high-school seniors through FreedomProject Academy, an accredited K-12 Christian school offering a classical education to students worldwide. He also has an education blog called The Newman Report
https://www.freedomproject.com/the-newman-report
https://twitter.com/alexnewman_jou?lang=en
https://www.facebook.com/alexjnewman86/
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/congress/itemlist/user/68-alexnewman
https://www.amazon.com/Crimes-Educators-Utopians-Government-Americas/dp/1938067126
E-Militia Article: Man Red Flagged For SHARING A Meme! Media & FBI Celebrate Stopping A Mass Shooting http://ow.ly/ioEn30poZHL
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