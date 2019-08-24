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Man Red Flagged For SHARING A Meme! Media & FBI Celebrate Stopping A Mass Shooting - 1608-6P
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25 views • August 24, 2019
How many of us have a “dark” sense of humor? One Connecticut man, Brandon Wagshol, was “red flagged” after he shared a boogaloo meme and talked about buying gun parts online from out of state. Someone viewed it as threatening. Wagshol’s sharing of memes and talk of purchasing gun parts – without making any threats, by the way- got the attention of someone who reported him to police. He is now under arrest on a $250,000 bond that can only be posted AFTER his hearing on September 6.
“What I understand is that he didn’t make any comments on Facebook, but there may have been other memes, as they call them, that he might have reposted.” Attorney Darnell Crosland

GUEST Alex Newman is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author, and consultant. In addition to serving as president of Liberty Sentinel Media, Inc, he has written for a wide array of publications in the United States and abroad. His work has been featured at Drudge, Breitbart, Fox News, and many other outlets. And his writing has been published in major newspapers across America. In addition, Alex has authored and co-authored several books. One of his major works was an exposé of government schools with Dr. Samuel Blumenfeld called Crimes of the Educators published by WND Books. He is also a Leadership Fellow at the James Madison Institute, Florida’s premier free-market think tank. Alex serves as editor of G. Edward Griffin’s Red Pill University. For the last seven years, Alex has also been teaching advanced economics to some of America’s brightest high-school seniors through FreedomProject Academy, an accredited K-12 Christian school offering a classical education to students worldwide. He also has an education blog called The Newman Report


https://www.freedomproject.com/the-newman-report

https://twitter.com/alexnewman_jou?lang=en

https://www.facebook.com/alexjnewman86/

https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/congress/itemlist/user/68-alexnewman

https://www.amazon.com/Crimes-Educators-Utopians-Government-Americas/dp/1938067126



E-Militia Article: Man Red Flagged For SHARING A Meme! Media & FBI Celebrate Stopping A Mass Shooting http://ow.ly/ioEn30poZHL

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