Climate Doom Imminent If US Doesn't Hand Over Big Bucks, Say UN "Youth"
The New American
Published 11 days ago

SHARM EL-SHEIK, EGYPT--The planet is doomed from man-made climate change if Americans and other taxpayers and consumers in "developed countries" do not hand over huge amounts of money to help "youth" activists save the world from carbon dioxide, said an anonymous "youth" climate leader in this interview with The New American magazine at the United Nations COP27 "Climate Change" summit. People in America who do not believe the narrative reject it because they are floating in their "privileges," he said.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.

