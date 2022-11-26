Default Deny-Smart Lights That I.D Gun Carry, Kill, For Drone Charging, *The Last Lockdown

I recon Elon Musk will be the first to require biometrics to access his platform.
A heap of trouble because the globalists already have the laws and
technological infrastructure in place to convert our Republic into a
technocratic slave state.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.