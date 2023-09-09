Starcraft 64 (2000, N64)

Starcraft 64 (known as Starcraft on other platforms) is an RTS originally developed by Blizzard for the PC. It was combined with its add-on Starcraft - Brood Wars and ported to the N64 by Mass Media. The N64 version was published by Nintendo and came only out in North America and Australia. A European release was also planned, but got cancelled. This video shows a prototype of the German translation of the game.

Apart from the Brood Wars expension, Starcraft 64 also features a new secret mission called "Resurrection IV".

The story is set in a distant future in a region at th edge of the galaxy. A group of humans called referred to as Terrans are fighting for survival, being outcast by the unified human governenment. The Terrans are divided into several faction. One of them, the Confederacy of Man, has just made first contact with an alien race, the Protoss, via an attack by the latter. To make matters worse, another alien race ahs appeared shortly after. The insect-like Zerg aim to overrun and assimilate everything in their path. Now all three races are fighting for survival and dominance.