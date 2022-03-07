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This is Kherson, Ukraine the morning of March 7th. "The City Came to Life", after "Z" came through.
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693 views • March 07, 2022
I translated this from Russian to English. This is the Description found with the video.
And this is Kherson, the morning of March 7th. "The city came to life," says the author of the video. Because there are no Nazis in the city. Where Z - there is peace and order.
And this is Kherson, the morning of March 7th. "The city came to life," says the author of the video. Because there are no Nazis in the city. Where Z - there is peace and order.
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