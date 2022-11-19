Create New Account
11-18-2022 Smoke and mirrors - This war is a mind scrambler!
The British American Patriot
Published 10 days ago |

Episode 108


End of the week wrap up, looking over the optics of the events of this week. We must remember we cannot really take anything we see at face value at this point, even if those events suit our favored outcome. This game is very many layers deep, designed to confuse.


Link to Absolute1776's video here:

https://t.me/Absolute1776/19862

Keywords
newscorruptionqanontruthfakenewsdevolutionbidencrimefamilyletsgobrandon

