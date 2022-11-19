11-18-2022 Smoke and mirrors - This war is a mind scrambler!

Episode 108
End of the week wrap up, looking over the optics of the events of this week. We must remember we cannot really take anything we see at face value at this point, even if those events suit our favored outcome. This game is very many layers deep, designed to confuse.
Link to Absolute1776's video here:
https://t.me/Absolute1776/19862
