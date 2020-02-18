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Removed from YOUTUBE...Yes they are burning homes with Hu@MANS inside
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11894 views • February 18, 2020
Removed from YOUTUBE TODAY..."Yes they are burning homes with Hu@MANS inside" Was the title of my video uploaded today. They have been burning homes in China for over 3 weeks. I've been rather quiet sharing videos. Not any more. People need to see VISUALLY what is really going on.
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