Introducing...Geopolitics & Empire

Ever wondered how Geopolitics & Empire came to be?
Canadian-American writer, director, producer, editor, actor, illustrator, host of Conspiracy Synergy, and anti-establishment-aficianado Teace Snyder spent a few weeks with me in Michoacán and Jalisco (México) filming and producing this short film on the life and times of Geopolitics & Empire.
We hope you enjoy it.
If you have some spare change, in this instance, please support Geopolitics & Empire by supporting Teace and his hard work and craft
