Andrew Giuliani Will Fight Back the Coronavirus Mandates by Democrats

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02/07/2022 Andrew Giuliani: 4000 more municipal employees of New York City may be fired due to their un-vaccination. The present Democratic Governor of New York Ms.Kathy Hochul is supposed to make an announcement about a big protest that happened yesterday. The Democratic Governor may ease off some of the mandates on businesses, but to keep the mandates for school kids. Democratic politicians want the obedience of the people. Andrew himself will overturn the current coronavirus mandates policy once he is the Governor of New York.