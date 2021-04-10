© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canada's Frontline Nurses - Sarah Choujounian on The Brandon V Show 04/09/21
Follow
0
Share
Report
325 views • April 10, 2021
A gag order was silently issued to those in the medical field. Many in the field are afraid to speak their truth and let you know what is really happening on the inside with fears of losing their income.
Brandon sits down with Sarah Choujounian, one of the founders of Canada's Frontline Nurses to find out more of her story and what's not being said during the pandemic.
Brandon sits down with Sarah Choujounian, one of the founders of Canada's Frontline Nurses to find out more of her story and what's not being said during the pandemic.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.