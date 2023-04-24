TruNews Classic: Dr. Dennis Cuddy - the Globalists - the Power Elite Exposed Part 1

Klaus Schwab and the Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland have done much to awaken many citizens to the very real danger of the global elite redesigning human civilization. This is not a new subject for me. I often talked about it on TruNews in our early years, starting in 1999.Between 1999 and 2016, I recorded over 5,000 interviews. One of the most knowledgeable experts on the global elite’s plans for world government was Dr. Dennis Cuddy. I interviewed him many times. He authored several books about global government. One of his most popular books was The Globalists: The Power Elites Exposed.





Doc pulled from our audio archives one of my interviews with Dr. Cuddy recorded 21 years ago on January 7, 2002. Doc and our audio guys edited the interview into three segments we will release today, tomorrow, and Wednesday.





In this first segment, you will hear Dr. Cuddy and I giving an overview of the globalization movement. Again, this radio show was recorded 21 years ago. As you listen to it, discern how much progress the globalists made and also how much they have failed to accomplish because of opposition. Here is Dr. Dennis Cuddy.





Rick Wiles. Airdate 4/17/23





