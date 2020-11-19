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Uma pega para a História no Campo Pequeno
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5 views • November 19, 2020
Em 2 de Outubro de 2008, o ultimo toiro que saiu à praça nessa época no Campo Pequeno, proporcionou esta pega do Grupo de Vila Franca com o Márcio Francisco na cara. Uma verdadeira pega para a História
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