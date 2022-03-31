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Ron Paul: “New World Order” Undermines Liberty
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40 views • March 31, 2022
Former Libertarian and Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ron Paul (R-Texas) shares with The New American the importance of following the Constitution when it comes to any potential U.S. involvement in Ukraine. Paul also addresses Biden’s remarks about the “New World Order,” his entry into politics in the 1970s and working together with Congressman Larry McDonald (D-Ga.), and also why an Article V constitutional convention (or convention of states) would not work to stop unconstitutional federal overreach.
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