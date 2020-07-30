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Vaccines - Safe and Effective or Unavoidably Unsafe?
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9 views • July 30, 2020
This is not a black and white issue. Learn as much as you can before you give consent. A truly informed decision is the best one and this isn't even the tip of the iceberg.
*Correction: When I said the automated VAERS reporting system by Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare found a rate of adverse events at 1 in 10, I was looking at the patient count and not number of doses. When considering 1.4 million doses the rate of adverse events was 1 in 42, or 2.4%, not 1 in 10. Still far greater than what MSM wants you to believe.
*Correction: When I said the automated VAERS reporting system by Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare found a rate of adverse events at 1 in 10, I was looking at the patient count and not number of doses. When considering 1.4 million doses the rate of adverse events was 1 in 42, or 2.4%, not 1 in 10. Still far greater than what MSM wants you to believe.
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