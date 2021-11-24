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Jesus Dared to Say That Moses Inserted His Opinion in the Torah!
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Jesus replied, “Moses permitted you to divorce your wives because your hearts were hard. But it was not this way from the beginning. - Matthew 19:8
Jesus replied, “Moses permitted you to divorce your wives because your hearts were hard. But it was not this way from the beginning. - Matthew 19:8
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