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This World is Not Our Home
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29 views • March 16, 2020
Do you ever ask yourself sincere questions to life and wonder how to be happy when things look so bleak? If you've ever wondered how to leave the system for good, but feel trapped by the world around you, watch this video! It's not impossible to find true freedom and inspiration that goes beyond the meaningless jobs and routine of today.
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End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
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Credits:
1)Bored at work by sunshinecity
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
2)The Holy City 03 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
3) Worried bride by Francisco
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
4) Tom Cruise By Dick Thomas Johnson from Tokyo, Japan(http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...)], via Wikimedia Commons
5) Foreign Secretary with Angelina Jolie by Foreign and Commonwealth Office
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
6) Message in a Bottle - A Motion Design Animation by Ali Gray
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
7) Mother-Teresa-collage by @Peta_de_Aztlan
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
8) Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
9) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Credits:
1)Bored at work by sunshinecity
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
2)The Holy City 03 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
3) Worried bride by Francisco
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
4) Tom Cruise By Dick Thomas Johnson from Tokyo, Japan(http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...)], via Wikimedia Commons
5) Foreign Secretary with Angelina Jolie by Foreign and Commonwealth Office
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
6) Message in a Bottle - A Motion Design Animation by Ali Gray
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
7) Mother-Teresa-collage by @Peta_de_Aztlan
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
8) Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
9) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
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