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Rotten Politics: Theory proven fact (MIRRORED)
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110 views • May 04, 2022
Rotten Politics: Theory proven fact (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Rotten Politics at:-
https://youtu.be/7AG07RsP4j8
All the things we were smeared for warning you all of is now becoming proven fact
where are our apology's ?
Please sign up to my website everything i create goes on there
web site
https://rottenpolitics.co.uk/
Merchandise all on the web site folks
Please consider helping the channels survive
Paypal
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/RottenPolitics
Telegram
https://t.me/RottenPolitics
GETTR
https://www.gettr.com/user/rottenpolics
Rotten Politics
https://www.youtube.com/c/RottenPolitics
Rotten to the core
https://www.youtube.com/c/RottenToTheCores
Discord
https://discord.gg/z2XCB8n
Guilded
https://www.guilded.gg/i/kjeNz8l2
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@RottenPolitics:a
Gab
https://www.gab.com/Rotten_Politics
twitter
https://twitter.com/PoliticsRotten
@PoliticsRotten
All channel art designed by Supratec
if you wish to get your own he can be contacted though my discord server or email
[email protected]
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AG07RsP4j8
Mirrored from You Tube channel Rotten Politics at:-
https://youtu.be/7AG07RsP4j8
All the things we were smeared for warning you all of is now becoming proven fact
where are our apology's ?
Please sign up to my website everything i create goes on there
web site
https://rottenpolitics.co.uk/
Merchandise all on the web site folks
Please consider helping the channels survive
Paypal
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/RottenPolitics
Telegram
https://t.me/RottenPolitics
GETTR
https://www.gettr.com/user/rottenpolics
Rotten Politics
https://www.youtube.com/c/RottenPolitics
Rotten to the core
https://www.youtube.com/c/RottenToTheCores
Discord
https://discord.gg/z2XCB8n
Guilded
https://www.guilded.gg/i/kjeNz8l2
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@RottenPolitics:a
Gab
https://www.gab.com/Rotten_Politics
https://twitter.com/PoliticsRotten
@PoliticsRotten
All channel art designed by Supratec
if you wish to get your own he can be contacted though my discord server or email
[email protected]
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AG07RsP4j8
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