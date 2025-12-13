Alien Trainers, Shapeshifting, Werewolf DNA and off world Mars Missions – Christy Campbell Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/12/13/alien-trainers-werewolf-dna/





Christy Campbell returns to The Cosmic Switchboard to share some of her memories of being paired or twinned with the late James Rink. Christy talks about some of the training both she and James experienced together. Some of the training involved alien trainers. Christy also talks about George H.W. Bush who was her handler for many years and the training she had undergone to prepare her for off world missions on Mars and elsewhere. Christy talks about the cloning centers on Mars and the downloading of consciousness into cloned bodies. Christy also talks about shapeshifting and Lycan/Werewold DNA.





In Part 2 Christy Campbell talks about Vampires, Cloning and the consciousness takeover of hosts and cloned bodies.