BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alien Trainers, Shapeshifting, Werewolf DNA and off world Mars Missions – Christy Campbell Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
40 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 1 day ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/12/13/alien-trainers-werewolf-dna/


Christy Campbell returns to The Cosmic Switchboard to share some of her memories of being paired or twinned with the late James Rink. Christy talks about some of the training both she and James experienced together. Some of the training involved alien trainers. Christy also talks about George H.W. Bush who was her handler for many years and the training she had undergone to prepare her for off world missions on Mars and elsewhere. Christy talks about the cloning centers on Mars and the downloading of consciousness into cloned bodies. Christy also talks about shapeshifting and Lycan/Werewold DNA.


In Part 2 Christy Campbell talks about Vampires, Cloning and the consciousness takeover of hosts and cloned bodies.

Keywords
secret space programshapeshiftinginterdimensional beingscosmic disclosuremind control programshuman cloningjames rinkmilitary abductionsconsciousness transferalien trainingcosmic switchboardchristy campbellspace program whistleblowermars missionsssp testimonyoff world missionsmars cloning centersconsciousness downloadingcloned bodieslycan dnawerewolf dnavampire agendaextraterrestrial trainersgeorge h w bush handlerdeep state handlers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy