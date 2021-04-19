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Walter Veith & Francois du Plessis - A Warning To Nineveh - Nahum, A Book For Our Time - Part 1
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62 views • April 19, 2021
The book of Nahum received recent media attention when portions of this book were discovered near Qumran. This book is a fascinating book dealing with the judgements of Assyria.
These judgements serve as a type for all the judgements of nations, particularly pertaining to the nations living at the end of time. In this series we will be looking at these discoveries and looking at the book of Nahum from a typological viewpoint. And ascertaining how this prophecy pertains to our time.
Links for further study:
Uruk Reveals Her Latest
Archaeological
Discoveries, by Dr. Francois du Plessis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7G6JPVKIb14&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6WC8euJ9-YCtQJ_CtQs5dB
Zachariah, by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4glfJKATtQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4IbN4c52-5j6xFNpT1ZrGN
Rekindling The Reformation, by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DrJ8_i7giU&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-45Jwr8Dm_XX6lCzb0W-r84
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These judgements serve as a type for all the judgements of nations, particularly pertaining to the nations living at the end of time. In this series we will be looking at these discoveries and looking at the book of Nahum from a typological viewpoint. And ascertaining how this prophecy pertains to our time.
Links for further study:
Uruk Reveals Her Latest
Archaeological
Discoveries, by Dr. Francois du Plessis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7G6JPVKIb14&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6WC8euJ9-YCtQJ_CtQs5dB
Zachariah, by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4glfJKATtQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4IbN4c52-5j6xFNpT1ZrGN
Rekindling The Reformation, by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DrJ8_i7giU&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-45Jwr8Dm_XX6lCzb0W-r84
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Audio Available below:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica
Alternative channels home pages:
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adafrica
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
UgeTube:
https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ADAfrica
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
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