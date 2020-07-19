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Silvano Trotta - Ils entretiennent la Peur !
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13 views • July 19, 2020
Import YT 17 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pRtkvloLbuQ
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Les vraies infos ne sont pas où vous le pensez ! Eux, entretiennent la peur avec l'ensemble de leurs sbires.
Sources :
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/manuscript-describes-tlc-inhalable-liposomal-112351182.html?guccounter=1
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/covid-19-lhydroxychloroquine-marche-une-preuve-irrefutable
https://blogs.worldbank.org/fr/opendata/actualisation-estimations-impact-de-la-pandemie-covid-19-sur-la-pauvrete-dans-le-monde
http://www.lessentiel.lu/fr/corona/story/la-deuxieme-vague-est-arrivee-sur-le-luxembourg-24474070
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/20477724.2020.1785782
https://www.fanpage.it/attualita/covid-la-procura-di-milano-apre-inchiesta-sulloms-dopo-esposto-del-codacons-epidemia-colposa/
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/07/07/hydroxychloroquine-based-covid-19-treatment-a-systematic-review-of-clinical-evidence-and-expert-opinion-from-physicians-surveys/
https://internetprotocol.co/hype-news/2020/07/14/dr-zelenko-newly-published-outpatient-study-english/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-8525781/Trump-administration-tells-hospitals-NOT-send-data-CDC.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6MEE3ka9rc
https://ho1.us/2020/07/covid-19-le-dr-fauci-soppose-a-une-etude-controlee-sur-lefficacite-des-masques/
https://www.sudinfo.be/id223043/article/2020-07-17/coronavirus-une-etude-montre-comment-le-nombre-de-morts-en-angleterre-est-peut
https://it.insideover.com/societa/la-verita-sulla-la-verita-sulla-strana-polmonite-in-kazakistan.html
https://www.lefigaro.fr/sciences/comment-les-masques-stoppent-les-virus-20200331
http://www.meteoweb.eu/2020/07/clima-ghiaccio-marino-antartide-giugno-2020/1455513/
TEE SHIRT :
https://refus.wiltee.com
https://shop.spreadshirt.fr/lda-shop/
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Les vraies infos ne sont pas où vous le pensez ! Eux, entretiennent la peur avec l'ensemble de leurs sbires.
Sources :
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/manuscript-describes-tlc-inhalable-liposomal-112351182.html?guccounter=1
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/covid-19-lhydroxychloroquine-marche-une-preuve-irrefutable
https://blogs.worldbank.org/fr/opendata/actualisation-estimations-impact-de-la-pandemie-covid-19-sur-la-pauvrete-dans-le-monde
http://www.lessentiel.lu/fr/corona/story/la-deuxieme-vague-est-arrivee-sur-le-luxembourg-24474070
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/20477724.2020.1785782
https://www.fanpage.it/attualita/covid-la-procura-di-milano-apre-inchiesta-sulloms-dopo-esposto-del-codacons-epidemia-colposa/
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/07/07/hydroxychloroquine-based-covid-19-treatment-a-systematic-review-of-clinical-evidence-and-expert-opinion-from-physicians-surveys/
https://internetprotocol.co/hype-news/2020/07/14/dr-zelenko-newly-published-outpatient-study-english/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-8525781/Trump-administration-tells-hospitals-NOT-send-data-CDC.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6MEE3ka9rc
https://ho1.us/2020/07/covid-19-le-dr-fauci-soppose-a-une-etude-controlee-sur-lefficacite-des-masques/
https://www.sudinfo.be/id223043/article/2020-07-17/coronavirus-une-etude-montre-comment-le-nombre-de-morts-en-angleterre-est-peut
https://it.insideover.com/societa/la-verita-sulla-la-verita-sulla-strana-polmonite-in-kazakistan.html
https://www.lefigaro.fr/sciences/comment-les-masques-stoppent-les-virus-20200331
http://www.meteoweb.eu/2020/07/clima-ghiaccio-marino-antartide-giugno-2020/1455513/
TEE SHIRT :
https://refus.wiltee.com
https://shop.spreadshirt.fr/lda-shop/
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