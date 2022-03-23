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Bilan Covid-19 – Jean-Dominique Michel (Mars 2022)
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20 views • March 23, 2022
Publiée 21 mars 2022. : https://emakrusi.com/video/bilan-covid-19-2-ans-apres-que-retiendra-t-on-mars-2022/
Site officiel Ema Krusi : https://emakrusi.com
« FAUT QU’ON PARLE » avec Jean-Dominique Michel, anthropologue de la santé.
Après 2 ans de propagande médiatique acharnée, Jean-Dominique Michel et Ema font un bilan d’une pandémie particulière.
2 ans après, que retiendra-t-on ?
Au programme :
Fake news
Micro trottoir
Affirmations mensongères
Retrouvez toutes les informations concernant Jean-Dominique Michel, anthropologue de la santé sur ces 2 références :
https://www.covidhub.ch/
https://www.jdmichel.com/
Site officiel Ema Krusi : https://emakrusi.com
« FAUT QU’ON PARLE » avec Jean-Dominique Michel, anthropologue de la santé.
Après 2 ans de propagande médiatique acharnée, Jean-Dominique Michel et Ema font un bilan d’une pandémie particulière.
2 ans après, que retiendra-t-on ?
Au programme :
Fake news
Micro trottoir
Affirmations mensongères
Retrouvez toutes les informations concernant Jean-Dominique Michel, anthropologue de la santé sur ces 2 références :
https://www.covidhub.ch/
https://www.jdmichel.com/
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