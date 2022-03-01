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WHY CRITICAL RACE THEORY IS UNBALANCED - WHY BLACK KINGS WERE THE FIRST TO OWN & LEGALIZE SLAVERY
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10 views • March 01, 2022
History is far more complex than you know. The Kings of England who permitted slavery... who they really were... who brought the first slaves... Why historical revisionism of "slavery story" by taking down monuments to it is wrong. Whites get the brunt of the blame. But who benefits
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