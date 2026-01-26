BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Internal Revolution, Iran, Fraud & Pentecost Rapture of the Bride 01/26/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
793 followers
0
47 views • 1 day ago

Today we learn that Minnesotans strike to protest ICE surge in state claiming: “No work, no school, no shopping”. In other news, Trump floats sending the Navy to U.S. Cities proclaiming he can do whatever he wants. Iran has successfully tested first ICBM and in response Trump has sent a Massive U.S. Fleet heading to Iran.

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To Pre-Order "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTECOST-RAPTURE-of-THE-BRIDE/productinfo/B%2DPRB/


To purchase "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" as well as "Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" as a combo, please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTICOST-RAPUTRE-SECRET-DOOR-GIFT-OFFER/productinfo/G%2DPRBS/


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions

Keywords
iranrapturefraudbridepentecostprophecy clubinternal revolutionstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:55Internal Revolution

11:42Trump

15:19Iran

21:23Fraud

24:04Pentecost Rapture of the Bride

