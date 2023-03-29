Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This Bald Eagle was Blocking The Road. When Police Realized The Reason, They were Heartbroken
116 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

UNITY


Jan 11, 2023

When the Clearwater police department and residents of Clearwater city set about their day on a regular Wednesday in October, no one or nothing could have prepared them for the day of adventure that lay ahead. A bald eagle had been flying over the traffic on the busy road beside the mall, when it had spotted a prey. The bird had swooped low to snatch up the prey, but then the most unexpected and tragic thing happened. People called for help and contacted the police and firefighters. However, when the experts realized the reason the bird had sat there unmoving for all that time, they were completely heartbroken.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLQOOyFRbSQ

Keywords
policeunitymallbald eagleclearwaterheartbrokenblocking the road

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket