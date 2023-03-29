This Bald Eagle was Blocking The Road. When Police Realized The Reason, They were Heartbroken

UNITY





Jan 11, 2023

When the Clearwater police department and residents of Clearwater city set about their day on a regular Wednesday in October, no one or nothing could have prepared them for the day of adventure that lay ahead. A bald eagle had been flying over the traffic on the busy road beside the mall, when it had spotted a prey. The bird had swooped low to snatch up the prey, but then the most unexpected and tragic thing happened. People called for help and contacted the police and firefighters. However, when the experts realized the reason the bird had sat there unmoving for all that time, they were completely heartbroken.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLQOOyFRbSQ