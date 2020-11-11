PRIORITY CIVIL WAR I I TARGET - ARREST GENERAL PERNA ON SIGHT; ARREST WARPSPEED STORMTROOPERS AND CONTRACTORS ON SIGHT PATRIOTS [ Operation Warp Speed & Pfizer Media Blitz - DAVID KNIGHT]

PATRIOTS TOO ARE READY TO COMBAT OPERATION WARPSPEED GEN PERNAAND YOU GEN PERNA WILL BE ARRESTED ON SIGHT TRUST U.S. PATRIOTS. OPERATION WARPSPEED IS VIOLATION OF THE GENEVA CONVENTION, NUREMBERG CODE, AND U.S. CONSTITUTIONARREST General Gustave Perna ON SIGHT TURN GEN PERNA AND ANYAND ALL WARPSPEED NAZI STORM TROOPERS AND CONTRACTORS - TURN OVER TO LOCAL SHERIFF - PREFERABLY ALIVE..USE ALL NECESSARY FORCE TO ARREST THIS GENERAL OFFICER.DEFEND YOUR FAMILY WITH LETHAL FORCE AGAINST OPERATION WARPSPEED WITH LETHAL FORCE.General Says Operation Warp Speed Vaccine “Ready to Execute”Published 7 hours ago on November 11, 2020By David Knightwe have the miraculous announcement that they’ve finished the testing more than 2 years earlier than it could possibly be done,” reports David Knight on 11/10/2020’s show.“Pfizer’s senior vice president, William Gruber, told Stat News they decided in October to stop having their lab test for cases of Covid-19 in their vaccine study because so many people were dying.“I told you, didn’t I? That Trump was stockpiling this for the military and the CIA. Democrat governors were declaring that the vaccine isn’t safe and hasn’t been tested, I said at the time, it’ll be an instantaneous - as soon as Biden is declared the winner.”60 Minutes David Martin, asked General Gustave Perna, the Army general in charge of Operation Warp Speed, “Are you ready to go if a– vaccine is approved tomorrow?”General Perna: “Yes, we are.”Martin: “What’s the first order you’re going to give?”General Perna: “It’s a simple command of, ‘Execute.'”Martin: “So once you say, “Execute,” how fast does it get out there?”General Perna: “Within 24 hours.”Martin: “Do you have doses of vaccine already stockpiled?”General Perna: “Yes, we do.”Martin: “How many do you have stockpiled?”General Perna: “I’m holding on to that number right now because I wanna not create anxiety and we need to work through the details. A month from now, I’ll have more.”Knight comments, “They’re ready to ‘Execute’. He may be talking about delivery when he says ‘execute’ but that has some sinister subtext for those of us who’ve been paying attention for the last 239 days. We’ve seen the executive orders, the masks being made mandatory, and the lawyers demanding that the vaccines be made mandatory as well.”Common Pass has said that right now it’s the test but soon it’ll be the vaccines. Common sense should tell you where this is going.”“This General specializes in logistics.General Perna: “Yes, and not only that, I’ll know after it gets there how fast they’re administering the doses that they were given.”Martin then reports, “Perna’s ability to do that depends on a software program called Tiberius, which is supposed to link databases from across the government and the shipping companies into one unified picture that everyone can see.”Knight remarks, “Anything’s possible with the military-industrial complex, they can get you this vaccine without even testing it. It’s a COVID miracle, they’ve just pronounced it to be 90% effective the day after the media coronation of Joe Biden. Normally, they’d spend 5 to 10 years testing it and still not know if it is safe or effective but not this time, they don’t have to test this, it’s a miracle.”Judith Perisichelli: “We surveyed 2,000 health care individuals, physicians and nurses and we know that over 60% of the physicians said that they would get the vaccine. We know that about 40% of the nurses said that they would line up to get the vaccine.”Martin: “That sounds awfully low.”Perisichelli: “Nurses I guess are skeptical.”Martin: “What does that say about your general population?”Perisichelli: “There is a lot of vaccine hesitancy.”“Yeah, we’ve got to overcome the ‘vaccine-hesitancy’ because we’ve got a push model. 40% of doctors and 60% of nurses are ‘vaccine-hesitant’, that’s something they have to overcome. That’s when they bring in the guys in the blue uniforms, like the militarized police you’ve seen in Victoria. That’s their solution to ‘vaccine-hesitancy’.”60 Minutes concluded their report with the question to General Perna, “What’s your worst nightmare?”General Perna responded, “We get vaccines to the American people and they don’t take them. Shame on us. “Hey, I was already sick, I don’t need it.” Shame on us. ‘Hey, I don’t believe in vaccines.’ Shame on us… Just shame on us and it does keep me up at night.”Yes, shame on you, General. They’re going to mandate it for people who’ve already had it. Shame on you General. Shame on President Trump for funding this. Shame on him for bankrupting this country and putting us in an inescapable debt hole to the central bankers. Shame on us for staying silent,” concluded Knight.THE CDC ARE SAYING NO RENTS OR MORTGAGES DUE TO BE ABLE TO FIND YOU.GENERAL, AS YOUR COURT MARTIAL IS UNDER WAYYOU CAN SAY SHAME ON U.S. ARMY