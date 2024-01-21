Create New Account
Jesus never walked the streets in the Jerusalem of today!
Truth John 14:6
Published 21 hours ago

The city of Jerusalem was leveled in 70 A.D. by the Roman general Titus. No stone was left upon another. The Jerusalem of today was constructed by The Roman Emperor Hadrian in 130-135 A.D. on the leveled grounds and renamed it the Roman city, Aelia Capitolina. It was then renamed Jerusalem in the 4th century and the walls rebuilt by Suleiman the Magnificent of the Ottoman Empire around 1516. I doubt you are walking in Jerusalem today on streets Jesus walked. (see video)

