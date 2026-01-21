BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Stay Far Away From this FALSE Religion Scientology’s devious tricks to hold its members hostage for life
22 views • 1 day ago

Groundbreaking Human Trafficking Lawsuit Against Scientology

https://kohnswift.com/case/groundbreaking-human-trafficking-lawsuit-against-scientology/


(PDF) https://kohnswift.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/ScientologyComplaint.pdf


Valerie Haney was a member of Scientology's Sea Org (Scientology's version of clergy) for years working closely for its leader David Miscavige and his now missing wife Shelly Miscavige. After years of abuse she finally had enough but was told she couldn't leave because she had worked too closely with David Miscavige. So she was forced to escape in the trunk of the car of a non-Scientologist.


At just 3 years old, Serena Kelley was married to a 68-year-old cult leader. Born into the notorious Children of God cult, her childhood was stolen, controlled, and documented in ways most of us can’t even imagine. From being forced to obey adults to living under constant manipulation, her story is one of survival, resilience, and reclaiming her life.


In this video, we dive deep into her experience, the shocking rules she had to follow, and how she finally escaped the cult’s grip. This is a story about courage, survival, and finding freedom after unimaginable control.


Children as young as ten years old were forced to do labor in service of Scientology instead of receiving basic schooling. They were isolated from their parents and endured verbal abuse for minor or fabricated transgressions. The plaintiffs were compelled to join the crew on Scientology’s “Freewinds” ship, forced to work under extreme conditions with no way out.


Credits to: Unfiltered Stories and Breezy Report

