No Chain of Custody?? | Making Sense of the Madness

Will they cheat AGAIN?





In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with Melody Jennings about election frauds keeping ballot stuffing a secret, and their methods for concealing their fraudulent activities.





See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at:

https://bit.ly/3Pu9jFi





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