Clown World #4: Was J. Paul Getty The Re-Incarnation Of The Roman Emperor Hadrian?

There is such a thing as reincarnation but it is extremely rare, but becomes a "Clown World" when the transference of spirits enters into to a new life when their old host dies...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.