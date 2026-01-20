BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Help Others Protect from Blue Light & EMFs = PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP for Yourself!
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 23 hours ago


Shallow-dive video going over the harms of man-made blue light & non-native electromagnetic fields (nnEMFs). To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


To be able to have the $$$ to move FAR away from 5G &/or get any of the other items mentioned, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom


, watch the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom


, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& then leaving me a VM at

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975


To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, and "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE" visit:

https://tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse

OR

https://tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse

& watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo


To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop


Learn about the harms of artificial blue light by visiting:

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

&

https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing

To truly help others by becoming a FREE VivaRays affiliate on my T.E.A.M, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays


Clean-up "dirty electricity" & reduce harmful electromagnetic fields (EMFs) w/ UL-listed devices as described at:

https://tinyurl.com/SaticShieldPowerpoint

OR

tinyurl.com/SaticUSAPresentation

by:

https://tinyurl.com/SaticUSA

To truly help others by becoming a FREE SaticUSA affiliate on my TEAM, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA


Learn more about the harms of invisible EMFs at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies

https://bit.l y/EMFForDummies


Since man-made blue DESTROYS DHA, visit the below to compensate:

https://tinyurl.com/Omeg3s101

OR

https://Linktr.ee/EssentialFattyAcids


To not only raise your Omega-3 Index levels -- but also boost your Vitamin A & D levels from WHOLE FOOD found in fermented cod & skate liver oils -- visit my GreenPasture affiliate discount link at:

https://www.greenpasture.org/?ref=186759 OR apply discount code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

To share, use:

tinyurl.com/FermentedLiverOils


Pls forward me a copy of ur order &/or enrollment confirmation email(s) to:

[email protected] & then leave me a VM at 786.441.2727 or cell: 305.297.9360



Keywords
off gridresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshiprobert kiyosakidr jack kruserich dad poor dadbest mlm companybest network marketing companybest home based businesscash flow quadrantbest franchise
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Decoding gray hair as a mirror of internal health

Decoding gray hair as a mirror of internal health

Willow Tohi
Scientists discover powerful compounds in COFFEE that regulate blood sugar 

Scientists discover powerful compounds in COFFEE that regulate blood sugar 

Ramon Tomey
Vitamin D shows promise in slowing cellular aging: New study links supplementation to telomere preservation

Vitamin D shows promise in slowing cellular aging: New study links supplementation to telomere preservation

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Kimchi could strengthen your defenses against this year&#8217;s super flu

Kimchi could strengthen your defenses against this year’s super flu

Cassie B.
The high-stakes game: How year-round youth sports are harming a generation

The high-stakes game: How year-round youth sports are harming a generation

Ava Grace
Lyme disease&#8217;s staggering financial toll exposed in new study

Lyme disease’s staggering financial toll exposed in new study

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy