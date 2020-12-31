People Had To Move Out Of Their Homes.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
IMHO any advantage in internet connectivity personally will be outweighed by the Surveillance, negative Health, and Microwave Weaponry uses of 5G by the NWO. It probably links too into the Nanotech they are using in the vaccines, and certain frequencies could trigger a response in the vaccinated subjects.
🔈 SPEAKER:
Dr. Buttar &
Jeromy Johnson | TEDxBerkeley
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxLYtLy5uUI
Motivation TV