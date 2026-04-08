Stewart Best and Authentic Salvation – PART 3 of 3 – ERIN LETTER (Encouragement)

"Erin's Testimony" Series (Part 3 of 3).





A three-part series on true, Biblical salvation w/ Stewart C. Best.





Be sure you are saved and not just think you are!





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Stewart Best has been teaching the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ for over 40 years.





His classic video, “Iron Mountain — Blueprint for Tyranny,” drew national attention; including NBC's Dateline show and the Wall Street Journal.





At fourscore+ years of age his force does not seem to have abated one bit, still producing prolifically with his team at the LightGate ministry.





He was a professional aviator for many years, flying the latest corporate jets as Captain, and he also served in the military.





__________ HELPFUL LINKS:





Stewart Best's Substack:





https://substack.com/@stewartcbest





Stewart Best's Most-Helpful Guide to True, Biblical Salvation ("DarkLight"):





NarrowWayTruth.com

https://narrowwaytruth.com