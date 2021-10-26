X22 REPORT - The People Are Figuring It Out, But When A Long Train Of Abuses & Usurpations

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The People Are Figuring It Out, But When A Long Train Of Abuses & Usurpations
The patriots want the people to see the [DS] plan, they want the people to feel it just like the founding fathers felt and saw the plan of the British government. The people are figuring it out, each time the government pushes its turning into a long train of abuses and usurpations. When this happens the people have the right to remove the government and replace it with a new one. This is what the Trump and the patriots are showing the people, it all goes back to the constitution, truth, transparency is the only way forward.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.