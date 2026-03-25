Old World Order Ends

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It’s Over: President Trump & Iran Just Shut Out The UK & NATO
* DJT has opened a new diplomatic space with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan and Gulf States to de-escalate the Iran conflict.
* The U.K., E.U. and NATO are absent — and increasingly irrelevant.
* The new table and who is sitting at it.
* No oil, no gas, no seat.
* The proxy war loses its sponsor.
Promethean Updates (25 March 2026)
https://rumble.com/v77m7lq-its-over-trump-and-iran-just-shut-out-the-uk-and-nato.html