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Are You Twisting Paul's Words to Justify DISOBEDIENCE to Jesus?
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30 views • April 17, 2022
Paul preached the gospel. So, why do so many people preach a different gospel in his name. Is it because Paul was wrong, or is it because people are twisting Paul? You be the judge.
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