💔Fully armed IDF terrorize Palestinian kid with Down syndrome during raid on Shuafat refugee camp in northern occupied Jerusalem

💔 Fully armed IDF 'heroes' terrorize Palestinian kid with Down syndrome on their raid on Shuafat refugee camp in northern occupied Jerusalem.

Adding:

War pigs gotta war pig! Trump family profits from arms sales to US military

A US company called Powerus has signed a deal to supply the US Air Force with interceptor drones, though the exact amount of the gear to be sold and the value of the contract are yet to be publicly disclosed.

The kicker?

👉 Powerus is backed by none other than Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr, sons of the sitting president of the United States.

Totally not a conflict of interest and totally not profiteering from the illegal US war in the Middle East!

@geopolitics_prime