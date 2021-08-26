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The FDA Approval of Pfizer GENOCIDAL KILL SHOT - A DESPERATE EFFORT FROM BIDEN ADMIN TO REMAIN IN POWER!
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330 views • August 26, 2021
The Monday full approval of the Phizer kill shot is a desperate attempt by the incumbent government to remain in power and to secure the ability to vax and kill vast swathes of the population! The autorsation is given with no vote by the FDA panel and was rushed through to give such powers as absolute mandates to vax even the Military personnel! Sickening, Illegal and Shamefull for those who have no shame! EVIL RATS!
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