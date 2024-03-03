Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Get out of New York now - the Libtard Mayor is saying crime is ok - any non violent crime is ok. So go burn down your neighbor's house - go rob an Apple Computer Store - it's ok
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
193 Subscribers
125 views
Published 16 hours ago

Things are spinning out of control now.  

By the way,  I make these videos in our 3rd floor corporate office of the Patriots Cannabis Co here in Medellin Colombia. We own and operate a luxury B n B here in town. Come on down for a visit:  www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com 

Keywords
mayornybad

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket