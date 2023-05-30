https://gettr.com/post/p2hiqaw2b4b
5/17/2023 【House Select Committee on the CCP】Former Reagan NSC senior director Roger Robinson: We cannot wait another day to largely decouple from the CCP financially!
#CCP #decouple #economicwarfare #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
5/17/2023 【美国众议院中共问题特设委员会听证会】里根时期美国国安委高级主管罗杰∙罗宾逊：美国对中共大规模的金融脱钩一天都不能再等了！
#中共 #脱钩 #经济战 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
